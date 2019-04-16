FAA panel finds Boeing 737 MAX software upgrade 'operationally suitable'

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

(Reuters) - A Federal Aviation Administration review board said Tuesday that software update to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was found to be “operationally suitable.”

Boeing said earlier this month it planned to submit a software upgrade and additional training for the anti-stall system known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) on the planes to the FAA in the coming weeks for approval.

The draft report from the FAA Flight Standardization Board also said additional training was needed for MCAS, but not required to be done in a simulator.