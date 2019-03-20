World News
March 20, 2019 / 8:54 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.S. FAA says Boeing to develop service bulletin on 737 MAX, calls it 'agency priority'

1 Min Read

A police officer stands guard outside the FAA air traffic control center in Aurora, Illinois September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Karl Plume

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that Boeing Co is developing a service bulletin instructing airlines to install new flight control computer operational program software in the now grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

The agency said in a bulletin to foreign regulators and airlines that its “ongoing review of this software installation and training is an agency priority, as will be the roll-out of any software, training, or other measures.”

Boeing previously said it planned a software upgrade. The FAA and other regulators grounded the flight after two fatal crashes since October.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below