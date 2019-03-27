Business News
March 27, 2019 / 7:03 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. FAA says it has not granted initial approval for Boeing 737 MAX anti-stall upgrade

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration denied on Wednesday that it has granted provisional approval for Boeing Co’s announced anti-stall software upgrade of 737 MAX aircraft following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

A Boeing executive suggested to reporters that the FAA had “provisionally approved” the upgrade. The aviation regulator said it had worked with the company throughout its software change and “we have not received the completed software enhancement for review and certification.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

