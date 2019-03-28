U.S. FAA says it has not granted initial approval for Boeing 737 MAX anti-stall upgrade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it has not yet granted provisional approval for Boeing Co’s announced anti-stall software upgrade of 737 MAX aircraft following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing said Wednesday that it has “worked very closely with the FAA and other regulators to develop the computer-based training (CBT) module. We have received provisional approval by the FAA,” referring to training.

The FAA did not immediately comment on whether it has approved the training.

The aviation regulator said it had worked with the company throughout its software change and “we have not received the completed software enhancement for review and certification.”