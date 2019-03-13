Fiji suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max takes part in a flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiji Airways and the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji on Wednesday temporarily grounded the carrier’s two Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The plane tracking website Flightradar24 says the aircraft are the 737 MAX 8 model.

The airline and the authority said in a joint statement that they had confidence in the model’s airworthiness but would suspend flights out of deference to public concern and regulatory action around the world.

Fiji Airways will use its Boeing 737 and Airbus SE A330 aircraft on routes instead of the 737 MAX planes. Britain, Germany, India and France and Australia are among a wave of countries that have grounded the plane in recent days.