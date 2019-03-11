Flydubai says remains confident in the airworthiness of Boeing 737 fleet

DUBAI (Reuters) - Flydubai remains confident in the airworthiness of its Boeing 737 planes, an airline spokeswoman said on Monday, a day after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed.

Flydubai operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including the MAX 8. China’s aviation regulator, as well as Ethiopian Airlines and Cayman Airways, have grounded their 737 MAX 8 jets.

“We are monitoring the situation and continue to be in touch with Boeing,” the spokeswoman said. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our first priority.”