France's BEA not contacted by Ethiopia over black box analysis

PARIS (Reuters) - Ethiopian authorities have not contacted France’s air accident investigation agency about receiving the black boxes from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 which crashed near Addis Ababa, a spokesman for the BEA said on Wednesday.

“At this time, the BEA has not been contacted by Ethiopian authorities on the matter of the plane’s black boxes,” the spokesman told Reuters.

Ethiopian Airlines has said it will send the black boxes abroad for analysis.