Garuda Indonesia CEO says 'possibility' airline will cancel Boeing 737 MAX orders

Members of the Ethiopian red cross search for remains at the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash before a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

(Reuters) - Garuda Indonesia’s chief executive said on Thursday there is a “possibility” the airline will cancel its orders of Boeing Co’s 737 MAXs, with the final decision depending on what the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does.

“Garuda is reconsidering its upcoming order of 20 Boeing 737 MAXs after the two Boeing crashes,” CEO Ari Askhara told reporters, adding they had already decided to reduce the order from 49 “before the crashes”.

Askhara said its only Boeing 737 MAX would stay grounded until “there’s notification from the FAA”.

The 737 MAX is banned from flying in most countries across the world following an Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board. It was the second deadly incident for the relatively new Boeing model in five months.