FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s air safety authority DFS said on Tuesday that both Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models will be barred from the country’s air space until June 12.

The DFS said that aircraft still in the air when the ban went into effect at 1730 GMT would be allowed to land.