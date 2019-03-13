World News
March 13, 2019 / 6:06 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Germany says will not analyse Ethiopian Airlines black box

1 Min Read

A Kenyan woman looks at debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash after a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) will not analyse the black box from an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet that crashed soon after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This is a new type of aircraft with a new black box, with new software. We can’t do it,” BFU spokesman Germout Freitag said.

A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines had said earlier that the black boxes recovered from the crashed plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, would be sent to Germany for analysis.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Frances Kerry

