Honeywell expects Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to resume in the second half of 2019

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Thursday said it expects the production rate and deliveries of Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jets to resume in the second half of this year.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes, forcing Boeing to freeze deliveries.

The impact of the groundings and production rate cuts for the 737 MAX by Boeing is negligible for Honeywell in the second quarter, Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk said on a conference call with analysts.

“Just about everybody expects a resolution in the second quarter. We think that’s a terrific aircraft that’s going to be back up and flying in the second half of the year,” Adamczyk said.