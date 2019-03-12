India to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways Boeing 737-800 passenger plane moves on the runway as a man walks past at an airport in New Delhi, India, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - India is grounding U.S. planemaker Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft immediately, the ministry of civil aviation said late on Tuesday, following the fatal crash of a plane of the same type in Ethiopia on Sunday.

"These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," the ministry said in a Twitter post here

Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd, two top Indian airlines, operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The European Union’s aviation safety regulator earlier on Tuesday suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 MAX planes, joining a wave of suspensions of the aircraft across the globe.