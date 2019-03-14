Indonesia to send officials to Ethiopia to aid Boeing crash probe

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to send a flight inspector and an official from its transport safety agency to Ethiopia to help with the probe into Sunday’s crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, Transport Ministry official Polana Pramesti said on Thursday.

Last October, the same Boeing model operated by budget carrier Lion Air crashed 13 minutes after take-off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing all 189 on board.

Indonesia aims to “gather accurate information regarding the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as well as helping the investigation process”, Pramesti said, adding that the ministry was waiting for approval from Ethiopian authorities.