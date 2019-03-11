Global Aerospace lead insurer for Boeing

(Reuters) - Britain’s Global Aerospace is the lead insurer for the world’s biggest plane maker Boeing Co, its top boss said on Monday.
“I can confirm that Global Aerospace leads Boeing , and also Lion Air,” Chief Executive Officer Nick Brown said in an email.
An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board, raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October.
