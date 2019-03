FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq on Wednesday banned U.S. planemaker Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft from entering or transiting its airspace, a statement from the civil aviation authority said.

It said the decision was based on air safety concerns.

The move comes after a 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday killing 157 people. Another disaster involving a 737 MAX in Indonesia five months ago killed 189 people.