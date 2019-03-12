Irish Aviation Authority to temporarily suspend Boeing 737 MAX operations

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish Aviation Authority is temporarily suspending the operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Irish airspace with immediate effect following a deadly crash in Ethiopia, it said on Tuesday.

“The IAA’s decision has been made taking account of the unprecedented loss of two Boeing 737 MAX in recent months,” it said in a statement.

“As we do not currently have sufficient information from the (Ethiopian) flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights on Boeing 737 MAX from any operator arriving, departing or overflying Irish airspace.”