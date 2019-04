Bjoern Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, attends a news conference in Oslo, Norway January 29, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos will travel to Seattle on Monday to visit aircraft maker Boeing and address problems linked to the recently grounded MAX aircraft, the company said.

Norwegian Air has 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 in its fleet and is scheduled to take delivery of dozens more in the coming months and years.