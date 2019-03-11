Norwegian Air continues to operate 737 MAX 8 jets as normal

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets continues to fly as normal, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, following the crash the previous day of a similar aircraft operated by Ethiopian Air.

Norwegian Air had 18 ‘MAX’ jets in its fleet of 164 aircraft at the end of 2018 and is expected to take delivery of dozens more in coming years, taking the total to more than 70 by the end of 2021, the company has said in recent announcements.