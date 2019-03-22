Norwegian Air says its Boeing MAX fleet doesn't have cockpit warning light

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s fleet of 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is not equipped with a cockpit light warning of discrepancies between angle of attack sensors, the company said on Friday.

“We have chosen not to fit this particular optional extra to our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which is a decision other airlines have also made, since it is not a safety critical feature nor is it a requirement by any aviation authority, regardless of what some may falsely allege,” Norwegian said in an email to Reuters.