Norwegian's CEO held 'good meetings' with Boeing regarding MAX

Grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger plane of the Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian is seen parked on the tarmac at Helsinki Airport in Vantaa, Finland March 13, 2019. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air, a major client of Boeing, has had positive meetings with the U.S. planemaker regarding the grounding of its MAX planes after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month, the airline’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have had some good meetings with Boeing today discussing the grounding of the MAX and how we can maneuver (sic) through this difficult situation,” CEO Bjoern Kjos said in a tweet.

Norwegian, which has eighteen 737 MAX 8 planes in its fleet and is scheduled to take delivery of dozens more in the coming months and years, said last month it would seek compensation from Boeing over the grounding.

Kjos did not say on Wednesday whether any compensation had been discussed or agreed.