Qatar Airways delays April Boeing MAX delivery until cause of Ethiopian crash known: CEO

The Qatar Airways logo is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018.

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has delayed the April delivery of a Boeing 737 MAX until the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash involving the same type of plane is known, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We will not be able take this until we know exactly what the result of the investigation is and how long it will take the airplane to get airborne again,” Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Muscat.

Qatar Airways has ordered 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets.