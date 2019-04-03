First report on Boeing crash that killed 157 in Ethiopia due Thursday: source

FILE PHOTO: American civil aviation and Boeing investigators search through the debris at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ethiopian authorities will deliver their first report on the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), a source told Reuters.

Some 35 nationalities were among the 157 passengers and crew who died when the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed just 6 minutes after take-off from the capital Addis Ababa in clear conditions.

The March 10 disaster was the second crash of a MAX 8 in five months and has prompted the worldwide grounding of Boeing’s best-selling plane.