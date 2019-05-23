ICAO council holding 'informal briefing' on Boeing 737 MAX: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The International Civil Aviation Organization council is holding an “informal briefing” on the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX on Thursday, a spokesman said.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with international air regulators in Texas to discuss what steps are needed to return the 737 MAX to service, while the International Air Transport Association is hosting MAX airline operators from across the world in Montreal.