Southwest waives charges on fare differences for customers wanting off 737 MAX

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing employees touches a 737 MAX 8 produced for Southwest Airlines as Boeing celebrates the 10,000th 737 to come off the production line in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co, the world’s largest operator of the Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 with 34 jets, said on Wednesday it is waiving any fare-difference charges for customers who wish to switch to another aircraft.

The low-cost airline already does not charge a fee for changing tickets, and following customer concern about traveling on the MAX 8 after two crashes outside the United States, the company said it is waiving charges for fare differences as well.

Southwest has expressed its confidence in the safety of the MAX 8, and its pilots’ union reiterated its support of the aircraft on Wednesday even after Canada joined other countries in banning the jet.