Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX pull out by a week

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft taxis to the maintenance area after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Kraczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it was pulling out all Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from its flight schedules swa.is/2FRH8Ow through June 7, extending its earlier timeline by a week.

Boeing’s top-selling 737 MAX jetliner has been grounded globally after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft over five months.

The announcement comes a day after American Airlines extended cancellations of 90 flights a day through June 5. The No.1 U.S. carrier had on March 24 said it had canceled flights through April 24, citing grounding of 737 MAX aircraft.