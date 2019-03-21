World News
Southwest pilots say extra training required after 737 MAX software update

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co’s pilot union said on Wednesday that extra computer-based training would be required as a result of a planned update to the software on the Boeing Co 737 MAX, and it was seeking additional information for pilots.

Boeing has been working on a software update to an anti-stall system called MCAS since a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia in October.

That effort has become urgent after a second 737 MAX 8 crashed in Ethiopia last week and regulators grounded the global fleet of the aircraft.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

