Southwest to keep Boeing 737 MAX off schedule through Sept. 2

FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it would keep the Boeing Co 737 MAX jet off its flying schedule through Sept. 2, as the timing of the return of the troubled airplane to service remained uncertain.

Southwest, the largest global operator of the MAX with 34 jets, had previously said it was cancelling flights through Aug. 5.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it did not have a specific timetable on when the 737 MAX jet would fly again, after two fatal crashes led to the airplane’s worldwide grounding in March.

The revision will proactively remove about 100 daily flights from its schedule, out of a total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights, the low-cost carrier said in a statement.