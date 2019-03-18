Swiss Re says helped insure Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines

FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Reinsurance group Swiss Re helped cover jetmaker Boeing Co and Ethiopian Airlines, the Swiss company said on Monday amid an investigation into what caused an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people.

“We can confirm that we are part of the insurance panel that covers Boeing’s airline manufacturer liability policy and we also are a co-insurer of Ethiopian Airlines,” Swiss Re said in an emailed statement. It said it had not played a leading role in the cover but declined comment on contractual details.