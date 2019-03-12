Turkish Airlines grounds all Boeing 737 Max models as of March 13

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Turkish Airlines (THY) is pictured at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines has grounded all commercial flights by its Boeing 737 MAX models as of March 13 until uncertainty over their safety is resolved, CEO Bilal Eksi said on Tuesday.

Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ vice president of media relations, said the flights by 12 planes of the 737 MAX model would be suspended.

Several nations, including Britain, Singapore and Australia, have suspended the Boeing aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia on Sunday killed 157 people in the second such disaster for the model in the past few months.