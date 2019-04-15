Business News
April 15, 2019 / 10:44 AM / in 2 minutes

Trump urges Boeing to fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 MAX planes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday offered Boeing Co advice in the wake of two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner, saying the planemaker should “rebrand” the best-selling aircraft after fixing it.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson

