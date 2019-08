FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes, including a Boeing 737 MAX 9 model, are pictured at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) said on Friday it is extending the cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX flights until Dec. 19 as the jets remain grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in the past year.

Chicago-based United had previously pulled its 14 737 MAX jets from its flight schedule through early November.