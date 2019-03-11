World News
March 11, 2019 / 1:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopian Airlines plane trailed smoke, debris before crash: witnesses

Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

GARA-BOKKA, Ethiopia (Reuters) - An Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people onboard, was trailing smoke and making a strange sound before it came down, two witnesses said.

Malka Galato, the farmer whose land the plane crashed on, told Reuters he saw small items that looked like paper coming from the plane. The plane was making a strange noise and made a sudden turn just before it crashed, he said.

The plane tried to climb before it made a sharp turn and came down, farmer Tamirat Abera added.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Heavens

