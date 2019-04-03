Ethiopian Airlines pilots initially followed Boeing procedures before crash: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A passenger safety instruction card is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

(Reuters) - The pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX jet that crashed last month had initially followed Boeing Co’s (BA.N) emergency procedures but they still failed to regain control of the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The crash killed all 157 people on board and led to a global grounding of 737 MAX jets.

Boeing had issued guidelines to pilots about shutting off an automated anti-stall system in the wake of a deadly crash in Indonesia less than five months earlier. The Wall Street Journal report cited unidentified people briefed on the matter.