Two killed in blast in Ethiopian capital blamed on hand grenade

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two people died and a third was critically injured in an explosion in Ethiopia’s capital on Sunday, Addis Ababa’s police said.

The police blamed the explosion on a hand grenade that went off in the Lidetta area of the city in the afternoon, and said they were investigating.

Ethiopia sent its troops to the northern region of Tigray in early November to fight against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, then the regional ruling party, which had attacked army bases in the region.

The TPLF withdrew from the regional capital Mekelle before the end of the month, and the Ethiopian government declared victory.