Abiy says Ethiopia's federal forces have not killed civilians in Tigray

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during a media conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 29, 2018. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Monday that federal troops had not killed a single civilian in their nearly month-long offensive against rebellious local forces in the northerly Tigray region.

Abiy also said that his army would not destroy Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, after capturing it at the weekend.

There was no immediate response from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had accused the government of targeting civilians in air strikes and ground fighting.

Claims from both sides are difficult to verify since phone and internet links to Tigray have been largely down and access has been tightly controlled since the war began on Nov. 4.