Ethiopia freezes bank accounts linked to Tigray leaders: TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has frozen the bank accounts of 34 institutions of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which governs the rebellious northern region, state-affilated Fana TV said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the federal government, which launched a military offensive in Tigray two weeks ago, nor reaction from the TPLF to the Fana report which cited the attorney general and named construction, trading, engineering, printing, electrical and bus companies among those affected.