Ethiopia arrests nearly 800 suspects over 'terrorist' plot - TV

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian police have arrested some 796 people suspected of plotting “terrorist attacks” in the capital Addis Ababa for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government or the TPLF, who are waging a war in the northern Tigray region.

Reporting by Addis Ababa and Nairobi newsrooms; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Maggie Fick and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

