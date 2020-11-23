Ethiopia arrests nearly 800 suspects over 'terrorist' plot - TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian police have arrested some 796 people suspected of plotting “terrorist attacks” in the capital Addis Ababa for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Monday.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government or the TPLF, who are waging a war in the northern Tigray region.
