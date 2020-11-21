Tigray rebels say nine civilians killed in Ethiopian attack

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division Military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Danasha, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Rebels in north Ethiopia said on Saturday that nine people had died among heavy civilian casualties during an assault by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal troops on the town of Adigrat.

Reuters could not verify their statement on Friday’s events in Adigrat, 116 km (72 miles) north of regional capital Mekelle. The government and military could not immediately be reached for comment, but have previously denied targeting civilians.