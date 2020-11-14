Rockets fired at Eritrean capital from Ethiopia, diplomats say

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least three rockets were fired at Eritrea’s capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night, five regional diplomats said, a major escalation of an 11-day conflict pitting Ethiopian federal troops against local forces in the northern Tigray region.

At least two of the rockets hit the Asmara airport, three diplomats said. With most communications down in Tigray and Eritrea, Reuters could not independently confirm the strikes. Officials on both sides could not immediately be reached.