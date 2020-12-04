Ethiopia aid pact not good enough, says EU official

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic speaks during an online media conference on RescEU at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 22, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ADDIS (Reuters) - A senior European Union official said on Friday that an agreement between relief organizations and the Ethiopian government for access to the war-hit Tigray region limits aid to federal-controlled areas only and requires too much bureaucracy.

“The agreement ... has some important shortcomings,” EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic told reporters. “Humanitarian aid should also go to areas not under government control in line with the fundamental principles of humanitarian aid. There may be malnourished children on the other side also.”

There was no immediate reaction from Ethiopia’s government, which says it is channelling aid already into the northern region, where it has battled rebellious local forces for a month.