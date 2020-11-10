Ethiopia sets conditions for peace talks with Tigray

Redwan Hussein, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and spokesperson for the newly established State of Emergency task force, gestures during a press briefing on the current situation of the country at the Prime Minister office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Tuesday that peace talks are only possible with Tigray’s local government if military hardware is destroyed, federal officials are released from custody and leaders of the region are arrested.

Redwan Hussein, spokesman of a newly-established State of Emergency Task Force for the Tigray conflict, also said federal troops had been forced to retreat over the border to Eritrea before regrouping and returning to fight local forces.