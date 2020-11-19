Rebel leader says capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray rebel forces said the regional capital Mekelle was bombed on Thursday, but gave no more details as federal troops said they were bearing down on the highland city of about half a million people.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government to the information via text message from Debretsion Gebremichael, who heads the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The government has previously denied bombing civilian targets.