Ethiopia says Tigray conflict to end 'in short time'

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen, gives a press briefing on the current situation of the country at the Prime Minister office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government said on Friday that its military offensive against the leaders of Tigray province was proceeding successfully and would end shortly.

“We are on track as planned,” Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said, forecasting the conflict would end “in a very short period of time” though order had to be restored and criminals caught before dialogue was possible.