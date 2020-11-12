Ethiopia to set up 'transitional' rule in parts of Tigray: minister

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s federal government will set up a “transitional administration” in parts of Tigray state taken by federal troops in a push against local forces, state media quoted Defence Minister Kenea Yadeta as saying on Thursday.

“The minister noted that the defence force will bring the criminal junta to justice in no time,” said the Ethiopian News Agency, urging local forces to surrender or fight against Tigrayan leaders.