Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Nigerian ex-president goes to Ethiopia amid mediation push

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo speaks during Concordia Americas Summit, in Bogota, Colombia May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has gone to Ethiopia, his spokesman said on Monday, as various African and European nations pushed for a mediated solution to a nearly two-week conflict in the Tigray region.

“The former president is on his way to Ethiopia right now, but I don’t know what he is going to do there,” spokesman Kenny Akinyemi said. A diplomat in Addis Ababa confirmed his arrival.

Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja and Giulia Paravicini in Addis Ababa; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up