Ethiopian parliament lifts prosecution immunity for Tigray leader

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s parliament has stripped 39 members, including the Tigray regional president Debretsion Gebremichael, of immunity from prosecution, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
Getachew Reda, a senior official of Debretion’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is fighting federal forces, also lost immunity, the agency added.
Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Gareth Jones
