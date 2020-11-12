Ethiopian parliament lifts prosecution immunity for Tigray leader

FILE PHOTO: Debretsion Gebremichael, Tigray Regional President, attends the funeral ceremony of Ethiopia's Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s parliament has stripped 39 members, including the Tigray regional president Debretsion Gebremichael, of immunity from prosecution, the state news agency reported on Thursday.

Getachew Reda, a senior official of Debretion’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is fighting federal forces, also lost immunity, the agency added.