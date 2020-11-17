U.S. condemns Tigrayan leaders for attacking Eritrea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday condemned the forces of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region for firing rockets at the capital of neighbouring nation Eritrea over the weekend in a major escalation of a two-week conflict.

“We urge the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) and the Ethiopian authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the conflict, restore peace, and protect civilians,” he tweeted.