U.S. condemns Tigrayan leaders for attacking Eritrea

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday condemned the forces of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region for firing rockets at the capital of neighbouring nation Eritrea over the weekend in a major escalation of a two-week conflict.
“We urge the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) and the Ethiopian authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the conflict, restore peace, and protect civilians,” he tweeted.
