FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses for a photograph during the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has replaced his foreign affairs minister, the head of intelligence and the army chief, his office said on Sunday.

No reason was given for the changes, which came several days after he ordered a military campaign in the Tigray region.