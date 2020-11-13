Ethiopian civilians in Sudan say they fled government bombings in Tigray

AL-FASHQA, Sudan (Reuters) - Ethiopian civilians who fled the state of Tigray, whose leaders are fighting government troops in an escalating week-old conflict, said they were bombed by government forces.

The civilians spoke to Reuters in the Sudanese town of al-Fashqa, near the country’s border with Ethiopia. The Ethiopian government has said they are only bombing military targets, including arms depots and equipment, controlled by the Tigrayan forces.