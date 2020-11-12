Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Ethiopia's Tigray declares emergency to fight 'invasion'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The government of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has declared a local state of emergency to fight an “invasion”, its TV station said on Thursday, as federal troops claimed advances in the week-long conflict.

“It is now necessary to declare a state of emergency to defend our people and our sovereignty from the invasion of outsiders,” Tigray TV quoted the regional authority as saying in a statement.

Reporting by Addis Ababa and Nairobi newsrooms; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Gareth Jones

